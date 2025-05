Car carrier flips over after crash on I-95 NB in Chester, several other vehicles involved

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A car carrier was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes of I-95 in Chester, Pa.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday near Kerlin Street.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the car carrier flipped over onto its side with two vehicles still attached to the trailer.

Several other damaged vehicles were stopped nearby.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.