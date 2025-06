Multiple injured after carnival ride derails in New Garden Twp., Chester County

It happened at the Saint Rocco's Church on Sunny Dell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened at the Saint Rocco's Church on Sunny Dell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened at the Saint Rocco's Church on Sunny Dell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It happened at the Saint Rocco's Church on Sunny Dell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

NEW GARDEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A carnival took a frightening turn in New Garden Township, Chester County.

A little kids train ride derailed, injuring multiple people.

It happened at the Saint Rocco's Church on Sunny Dell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

No word if the injured were on the train or next to it.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.