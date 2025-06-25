Multiple transported to hospital after flight hits turbulence, American Airlines says

The flight was on its way from Miami to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight was on its way from Miami to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight was on its way from Miami to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight was on its way from Miami to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Five people were transported to a hospital after an American Airlines flight encountered "unexpected turbulence," the airline said.

American Airlines Flight 1286 was traveling from Miami International Airport to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina on Sunday when the Airbus A321 hit turbulence. The seat belt sign was on at the time, the airline said.

The flight landed safely at the Raleigh-Durham airport around 10:50 p.m. "after the crew reported possible injuries to cabin crew and passengers due to turbulence," the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Three flight attendants and two customers were transported to a local hospital for observation, according to the airline, which did not release any details on the extent of their injuries. They have since been released, the airline said Monday.

"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," American Airlines said in a statement.

The FAA is investigating.