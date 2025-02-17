'Multiverse' is a husband-and-wife-owned comic shop that's making culture pop in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 'Multiverse' is a husband-and-wife-owned comic shop that's making culture pop!

In both of their upbringings, they hoped to find a fully inclusive space for super fans of any background.

"I'm from Iran originally... with the added layer of gender walking into comic book stores, I felt so intimidated," said Co-owner, Sara Zia Ebrahimi.

"Both of us growing up not seeing reflections of ourself in the stories that we loved, we wanted a space that could affirm for people that you do exist, but also you exist in the future. You can exist in this other dimension," she continued.

Now, they have created that environment with their very own small business.

"We wanted to make this feel like a welcoming space. You could ask anything as simple or as complicated as you want to ask. Love to have conversations," said Co-owner, Gralin Hughes Jr.

