'Only Murders' star Michael Cyril Creighton dishes on season five of Hulu's hit show

'Only Murders in the Building' star Michael Cyril Creighton dishes on season five aboard the Disney Treasure

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" star Michael Cyril Creighton dishes on season five of the hit series while aboard the Disney Treasure.

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" star Michael Cyril Creighton dishes on season five of the hit series while aboard the Disney Treasure.

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" star Michael Cyril Creighton dishes on season five of the hit series while aboard the Disney Treasure.

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" star Michael Cyril Creighton dishes on season five of the hit series while aboard the Disney Treasure.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Michael Cyril Creighton, the breakout star of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" aboard the Disney Treasure.

Acting alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Creighton plays fan-favorite character Howard Morris, the eccentric neighbor of the Arconia trio.

Creighton has appeared in all four seasons of the show, which was recently nominated for four Golden Globe Awards.

He tells us he learned about the nominations as he was "getting ready to embark" on the Disney Treasure. He went on to say, "I got an email alert, and I got a phone call from my husband that 'Only Murders' got the Golden Globe nom for best comedy and the trio all got nominated, which is fantastic."

We couldn't help but ask Creighton what he knew about the upcoming season.

"As we do every season, we're going to move to a different part of New York as far as what we're exploring. The building is going to be a huge part of the show, as it always is, but we're exploring a different section of New York."

"I do know more than I'm telling you," he joked.

All four seasons of "Only Murders in the Building" are streaming now on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.