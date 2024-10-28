24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Musical comedy puts historic Obama Presidency on stage

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 4:17PM
Musical comedy '44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden),' premieres in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The acclaimed musical comedy '44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden),' premieres in Philadelphia starting October 29th, bringing humor to politics in the thick of election season.

The show takes over the Suzanne Roberts Theater with a parody of the political landscape that existed during Barack Obama's tenure in the White House.

The music explores a variety of American genres and the goal is to inspire guests to get out and vote.

44 The Obama Musical | Facebook | Instagram
Suzanne Roberts Theater - October 29-November 3, 2024

