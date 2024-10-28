Musical comedy puts historic Obama Presidency on stage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The acclaimed musical comedy '44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden),' premieres in Philadelphia starting October 29th, bringing humor to politics in the thick of election season.

The show takes over the Suzanne Roberts Theater with a parody of the political landscape that existed during Barack Obama's tenure in the White House.

The music explores a variety of American genres and the goal is to inspire guests to get out and vote.

Suzanne Roberts Theater - October 29-November 3, 2024