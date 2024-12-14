Nancy Pelosi undergoes hip replacement surgery after fall in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG -- Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, underwent a successful hip replacement surgery after falling while in Luxembourg with a congressional delegation, her office said Saturday.

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," her spokesman Ian Krager said in a statement. "Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness."

The video above is from a previous report.

Sources familiar with the situation told ABC News on Friday that the former speaker would likely require surgery for a hip injury she sustained after falling down stairs, but it was not clear when and where a surgery would take place. Her office had previously revealed she was in the hospital but had not detailed the extent of the injury.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Krager said in a statement Friday.

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," he noted. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history."

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe," Krager added.

Eighteen House members are part of the delegation, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson. They were to take part in observances of the anniversary of the pivotal World War II battle on Friday and Saturday.

Other lawmakers on the trip include Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Democratic Rep. Mark Takano, ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Pelosi in November won reelection to her California seat, clinching a landmark 20th term.

Despite stepping down from leadership in 2022 after Republicans won control of the House, Pelosi remains a key Democratic power player. She worked behind the scenes to urge President Joe Biden to step out of the 2024 race after his CNN debate performance, ABC News reported at the time.

Pelosi later said Biden's late exit was a key factor in Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.