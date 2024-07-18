NatGeo and David Attenborough join forces for new documentary on the world's oceans

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- How healthy are our world's oceans? National Geographic and renowned natural historian David Attenborough are teaming up to produce a feature-length documentary to look at just that.

Currently titled "David Attenborough: Oceans," the documentary will take a closer look at our interconnected waters and what we all can do to keep them healthy. It's the first time the two have partnered for a project.

In a statement, Attenborough said, "My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life."

Tom McDonald, National Geographic's executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, had this to say about working with Attenborough, "There is no one better to deliver this landmark film than Sir David. I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with him many times over the past decade, and so I am, of course, personally and professionally thrilled that he has agreed to work with National Geographic for the very first time on a subject that is timely and close to his heart."

"David Attenborough: Oceans" will premiere in 2025 in theaters, then will air on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.