National Donut Day deals and freebies in the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's National Donut Day on Friday, and all kinds of places are taking part to satisfy your sweet tooth.

To celebrate, Dunkin' stopped by the 6abc studios with some custom donuts. They said customers can get a free donut Friday with any drink purchase.

Dunkin' is also collaborating with lifestyle and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane to release limited-edition merchandise.

Wawa is also giving away a donut for every specialty beverage purchase.

Duck Donuts is giving one free cinnamon sugar donut per guest, no purchase necessary.

South Philadelphia-based Federal Donuts is offering a free hot donut with purchase, and offering a Greatest Hits menu of Fancy Donuts.

The Bakery at 2300 South Third Street in South Philadelphia is giving free donuts to its first 50 customers, beginning at 7 a.m.

At Krispy Kreme you can get a dozen doughnuts for just $2 with the purchase of any dozen. Use code: BOGO2 at checkout