Nationally-acclaimed violinist Omari Dillard bringing the soul to Philadelphia

Omari Dillard is often considered the nation's most decorated soul violinist and he's bringing his unique style to Philadelphia next month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Get ready for a soulful serenade.

He's bringing his unique style to Philadelphia next month at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on August 9th.

We meet the artist who is about to make music lovers in Philadelphia "in-tune" with soul.

