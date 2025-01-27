'Act quickly': Eagles fans face high prices for last-minute flights, tickets to Super Bowl LIX

Many fans rushed to get new gear after the NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If fans weren't flooding to Broad Street, they were flooding to stores to get new gear or online to snag tickets and flights to New Orleans.

Eagles NFC Championship gear went on sale as soon as the game ended and even before the game ended, fans were already in line.

"I got my stuff! Now I'm ready to rep all this week. Ima make it personal to all those haters," said one Eagles fan.

"I'm getting a shirt and a hat, for when I go to Nola," said Rylee Smith, from Drexel Hill.

"I need that championship shirt," said Tyler Staton. "We on our way back to the Bowl!"

However, getting gear is just one of the steps to prepare for the Super Bowl. For many, the next step is figuring out how to actually get to New Orleans and see the game in person.

The "Gametime" app offers last-minute tickets but it comes at a price.

The cheapest ticket right now is about $4,700 and top tickets were listed for more than $56,000 in the hours after the Eagles won.

"This one is going to be hard to shop around because we're looking at a window of less than two weeks to get you to New Orleans," said Jana Tidwell with AAA. "People will need to act quickly."

Tidwell warns that if you're trying to get to the Super Bowl on a budget, be careful of travel scams. If the ticket price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

