Neighborhood green spaces of commune are strengthened by 'Philly City Repair Project'

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The goal of "Philly City Repair Project" is to revitalize and create public spaces of greenery in the city of Philadelphia.

It stems from the idea that if people have a place to commune, it can build bonds that strengthen neighborhoods.

"People don't always know their neighbors and can be scared of one another... can just provide some relief to catch shade and be outside and talk to people," said Michael Frank, Founder and Director.

They have various locations throughout the area that volunteers take time to beautify throughout the year.

They also hold an annual event at all of their sites to further enhance these areas.

"It feels good to know that our work is going to a good cause, highlighting the people that help make our city safer and more beautiful," said Frank.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.