Neighbors concerned over vicious pack of dogs on the loose in 2 Philadelphia neighborhoods

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People who live in the Wissinoming and Tacony neighborhoods of Philadelphia are concerned for their safety after video surfaced of a pack of dogs mauling a cat.

It happened on Monday night near the corner of Carver and Ditman streets.

"The dogs were jumping all over the porch, and they just ripped this poor animal to shreds," said Tara Gnoza, who sent the video to Action News.

The video shows the dogs chase a cat onto someone's front porch, and maul it to death.

Gnoza said after the attack, the dogs circled her home throughout the evening.

"I hope the police or somebody does something. There are kids out playing," said Gnoza.

She reached out to her neighbors to warn them about the animals roaming the neighborhood, and several people claim to have seen them.

"It's absolutely ridiculous that people have animals and don't take care of them," said Dawn Hallman, who lives down the street from the attack.

Gnoza said she called police, but no one responded. Action News contacted Animal Care and Control (ACCT) and officials said they sent officers to the area to search for the pack of dogs.

"The top concern here is public safety," said Sarah Barnett, the Executive Director of ACCT Philly. "Now they've killed another animal, and you don't want that to escalate to children, adults or any human."

Barnett is asking anyone who sees the dogs or knows the owners to contact ACCT Philly so they can catch them.

Gnoza hopes they're caught before anything happens again.

"I felt helpless because I couldn't go out and do anything. It just happened so fast," Gnoza said.

To file an animal violation or complaint, visit this page at ACCT Philly's website.