Neighbors rattled after deadly shooting in Runnemede, New Jersey

RUNNEMEDE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search continues for the gunman in a deadly shooting that rattled a neighborhood in Runnemede, New Jersey.

Gunshots rang out on Forrest Drive around 6 p.m. Wednesday in what residents say is a quiet and safe neighborhood.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Neville Molyneaux of Blackwood.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has not released details about what led up to the shooting.

"I put the dogs out and as soon as I opened up the door that's when I heard it - the rapid fire - then the dogs came running right back in," said Brad Syracuse.

Neighbors tell Action News it's not unusual for families to be outside in the evening and even setting off fireworks, so that's what they initially thought was happening.

"I thought it was fireworks going off, and then it went 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' and I said, 'No, that's gunshots,'" said Pat Rodriguez.

Investigators were back in the neighborhood on Thursday.

Runnemede police released a statement saying the public is not in any danger. Still, neighbors are alarmed by the shooting.

"We always thought Runnemede was a quiet town, and when this happens now it makes it kind of questionable," said Syracuse.

"It's getting scary. Now you have to close and lock your doors and everything," Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made and no word on suspects.

Anyone with info should contact Runnemede Police or the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.