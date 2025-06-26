Hi-Nella man accused of sexually assaulting 76-year-old woman during home invasion in Stratford, NJ

STRATFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested and charged with home invasion and sexual assault in Stratford, Camden County.

Police say 32-year-old Stephon M. Bullock, of Hi-Nella, is accused of breaking into a 76-year-old woman's home and sexually assaulting her.

Stephon Bullock Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Police responded to the victim's home around 12:30 a.m. on May 8.

The victim told police she was asleep in her bedroom when a man entered her room, jumped on top of her and held her down.

She said the suspect placed a hand over her mouth and sexually assaulted her before leaving.

Police said DNA from the scene linked him to the crime.

Bullock was arrested in Hi-Nella on June 13 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is facing several charges, including aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault and criminal restraint.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered that he be held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending trial.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Colone of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 580-5942 and Lieutenant Frank Gagliardi of the Stratford Police Department at 856-783-8616.

