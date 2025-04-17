New Jersey Attorney general files lawsuit against social media site Discord

NEWARK, N.J. (WPVI) -- The state of New Jersey is suing popular social media app Discord, saying it's become a magnet for child predators.

Attorney General Matt Platkin alleges that Discord, which started as a chat app for gamers, has become a playground for child predators.

"Discord appeals to online predators who use the app to sexually exploit children," said Platkin.

New Jersey is now the first state to sue Discord, alleging it does not provide a safe environment for kids.

The app, which has more than 200 million monthly users, operates as a series of chatrooms known as servers.

The attorney general's office says a number of the people in those servers are adults communicating with children.

"Discord created an online environment where children were easy targets," said Cari Fais, Director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

Platkin blames Discord's default settings, which allow anyone to friend anyone.

"In other words, there's very little to prevent kids from connecting with and receiving messages from complete strangers on their platform. This includes strangers who are adults pretending to be kids," said Platkin.

Platkin points to several child predator cases it's prosecuted with links to Discord.

"Predators who were found to have used the app to engage in sexual grooming, extortion and exploitation," said Platkin of the cases.

The attorney general's office also says Discord misled parents about a feature called Safe Direct Messaging.

"Discourse said Safe Direct Messaging would scan direct messages and delete those with explicit content, but Discord knew that wasn't true," said Fais.

The attorney general's office also alleges Discord is a breeding ground for extremist and racist content. White nationalists organized the 2017 Unite the Right rally on Discord. Also, the man who killed ten people in a race-motivated attack at a Buffalo grocery store in 2022 shared his plan on Discord.

The New Jersey attorney general's office sued Meta in 2023 and TikTok in 2024. Discord is now the latest social media site called to court.

"We are in a position to lead nationally," said Platkin.

The attorney general is seeking civil penalties, an injunction against Discord, and an order that Discord give back any profits generated in New Jersey. Action News reached out to Discord. They have not responded to our requests for comment.