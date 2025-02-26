NJ community raises thousands of dollars for couple detained in ICE raid

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Community members have raised thousands of dollars for a New Jersey couple that was detained by ICE agents after a raid on their restaurant Tuesday.

Emine and Celal Emanet run Jersey Kebab at 150 Haddon Avenue in Haddon Twp.

Their son, Muhammed, said the two had been trying to get their green card since 2016 and their immigration status is pending.

The family moved to the U.S. from Turkey in 2008 and raised their children in New Jersey. But they were always worried they could be sent back.

"We've been living in this fear for the last 15 years and we're tired of it," said Muhammed.

They have owned their restaurant for years and were known for helping the community. They have a sign on their door that says 'Free to anyone with a disability or homeless or simply cannot afford it.'

"We're meant to share everything that we have, so what we have is plenty of food, so we try to share everything," said Muhammed.

But now there is a closed sign on the door, leaving customers outraged.

"What happened today doesn't make me feel safer in my community. It doesn't make me feel like justice is being served. It makes me feel confused and honestly pretty upset," said Jenna Murray, a customer who lives in Collingswood.

Muhammed's father was released on Tuesday night with an ankle monitor so he can care for his son who has autism. His mother remains in custody, and was sent to a facility in Elizabeth.

Now, the community is trying to help. A GoFundMe page set up late Tuesday night raised more than $120,000 by Wednesday afternoon. The organizer said it's because the couple deserves it.

"I know that people need help in these situations, and that the community can be rallied to provide that support and lift people up," said Lori Leonard.

ICE officials have not commented on the arrests.