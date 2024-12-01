New Jersey Family transforms home for the holidays

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- For the last seven years, a family in Pennsauken has completely transformed their home for the holidays.

They go so big, it's become a community event known as "Lights on Bryn Mawr."

It's always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of family, friends and neighbors made their way to 8220 Bryn Mawr Avenue for the flipping of the switch.

Before the Hak family can flip the switch- they're busy preparing.

The planning is well underway come August, then by October they are putting up lights.

Brian Hak may be an electrician by trade, but his love for Christmas is what makes this all possible. He calls it a labor of love.

"It's amazing to live in such a great neighborhood who enjoys the fact I put these lights up," explained Brian.

With 82,000 lights the display is quite spectacular.

"A lot of people have a favorite holiday like a national holiday. I call this my favorite holiday, Saturday after Thanksgiving," explained their oldest daughter Lauren Hak.

This year's theme, "summer in December."

"A lot of people really liked the theme last year so we decided to stick with the same theme but we had to make it a little different," noted Jennifer Hak.

With that, they added more lights, electronics, and even a life guard stand a top a light up beach that takes over their driveway.

Growing up the Hak's always loved Christmas, now they like to spread that holiday cheer to others.

"I think it's great we can make 3-400 people all smile at once that's a really cool moment for all of us," Jennifer said.

This display isn't only for enjoyment, it's also for a good cause. The Hak family is asking people to please bring a new unwrapped toy.

They have toys for toys donation bins set up outside of their home. In just one night they've already collected nearly eight bins, and they're just getting started.

"It started out as just us in the neighborhood then it grew and grew and grew I think it's amazing," said one neighbor Lilly Kehl.

Lights on Bryn Mawr will be on display every night until 10 p.m., at 8220 Bryn Mawr Ave., through January 1.