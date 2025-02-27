NJ reports 3 measles cases as US sees first measles death in a decade

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- There have been more than 120 nationwide measles cases reported from eight states, including New Jersey.

Measles has claimed the life of one child in Texas, the first U.S. measles death in a decade.

Three people in Bergen County, New Jersey have tested positive for the once-eradicated disease.

"It is so easy to spread. And that is the scary thing. Often people are contagious even before they show the classic symptoms," said Dr. Rita Guevara, the Director of Health Equity at Saint Christopher's Center for the Urban Child.

Those classic symptoms are in the form of a fever and rash that spreads throughout the body. It can lead to more serious complications.

"Measles can cause pneumonia, inflammation of the brain called encephalitis. They would need to be admitted and monitored very, very closely," says Dr. Guevara.

The Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine, or MMR vaccine, is recommended in young babies. The two-shot dosage is 97% effective in preventing measles.

"There have been concerns about autism, not true. This vaccines does not cause autism, no vaccines cause autism or other developmental issues,' says Dr. Guevara.

Doctors urge families to seek healthcare information from trusted sources.

"People deserve to have the information that you need to protect themselves and family," she says.

Dr. Guevara says that measles is very contagious and can remain in the air for up to two hours. The best protection is prevention in the form of a vaccine.