New Jersey State Police ask for help identifying human remains found in Belleplain State Forest

DENNIS TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help to identify human remains found in Cape May County.
Authorities released renderings that show two unique tattoos. One is of a koi fish and the other is a rose.
The remains were discovered December 22 in Belleplain State Forest in Dennis Township.
Investigators believe they belong to a Caucasian or Hispanic woman about five feet, one inch tall.
A distinctive yoga mat and necklace were also recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.