NJ Transit resumes rail services after tentative contract reached to end strike with engineers

New Jersey Transit trains are up and running again as of Tuesday morning, now that a tentative contract agreement was reached with engineers.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers walked off the job on Friday amid a contract dispute.

Both sides reached a tentative deal on Sunday, but details have not been revealed.

The transit agency spent Monday moving trains and inspecting them so that it could roll out a normal schedule on Tuesday.