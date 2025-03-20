New live-action musical version of 'Snow White' tips hat to animated classic from 1937

HOLLYWOOD -- Back in 1937, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" became Disney's first feature-length animated movie. It's now become a live-action musical with Rachel Zegler in the title role.

As "Snow White," Zegler has the usual princess problem: There's trouble in the kingdom! And that trouble takes her on quite an adventure. It was something that was no trouble for Rachel, singing her heart out, sometimes to a classic Disney song. She says the feeling was freeing.

"I was very lucky on my first movie to work with the late, great Stephen Sondheim. And he said something to me that changed my life, which was, 'In musicals, we sing when the feeling is too great to speak,'" said Zegler.

This "Snow White" may come almost 90 years after the original, but Marc Webb, the man behind it, definitely tips his hat to the animated classic. Call it an old-fashioned movie but with every bell and whistle with technology.

"Well, Walt Disney started this," said Webb. "He invented technology to make this movie. I mean, it was the first full-length feature animated feature film, and it was a remarkable piece of work and artistry. We wanted to use everything that we could possibly do to make it as vibrant and emotional experience as possible."

Zegler knows how much the character of "Snow White" means to so many movie fans.

"When you're living in the bubble of making it, you almost forget because you're just so surrounded by the work, and the work is magic," said Zegler. "But then when you get to leave that bubble and see just how much she affects the world around her, it's really such a gorgeous feeling."

The live action Disney film "Snow White" is in theaters on Friday, March 21.

