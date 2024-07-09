New Pa. law to require tow truck drivers in Philadelphia to take photo proof of parking violations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tow truck drivers in Philadelphia will soon need picture proof that the vehicle they are towing was illegally parked.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed a bill into law on Monday, which will take effect in 60 days.

It requires tow truck operators in Philadelphia to take photographic evidence of a violation. The photos must show the vehicle's license plate, the violation for which the vehicle is being towed or removed, as well as any posted sign identifying the violation.

A copy of the photos will then be given to the owner, without charge, when they go to pick up their vehicle. The photos will be kept for 60 days or until the vehicle is claimed.

Democratic state representative Jose Giral, of Philadelphia, sponsored the bill.

"This simple but necessary measure would ease the appeals process for parking violations in Philadelphia and allow for a fair system that keeps both drivers and the enforcers of our laws accountable for their actions," Giral said.

He says the measure ensures greater accountability and transparency in the city.