Quinnipiac University poll finds VP Harris, Donald Trump neck and neck to voters

A new poll released on Monday night shows Vice President Kamala Harris -- the presumptive Democratic nominee since President Biden dropped out of the race -- and former President Donald Trump are in a dead heat.

The Quinnipiac University poll found that if the election were held now, Harris and Trump would be just about even at 47% and 49%, respectively.

Researchers conducted the poll over the weekend.

Responses include those polled before and after Biden ended his bid for reelection.

Overall, 62% of those polled said that him dropping out was the right thing to do.