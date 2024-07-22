Who has endorsed Kamala Harris and who hasn't? A list of the VP's current endorsements

There's a growing chorus of endorsements for Vice President Kamala Harris' candidacy in the 2024 presidential race after President Joe Biden announced that he will not continue his bid for reelection.
Harris has received endorsements from political powerhouse couple Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as endorsements from organizations, including Emily's List, NARAL, and the largest political groups representing AAPI, Black and Latino communities.
Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-IL
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-WI
Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-HI
Sen. Tina Smith, D-MN
Sen. Patty Murray, Senate President Pro Temp, D-WA
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-AZ
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-CT
Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-CA
Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-GA
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-GA
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN
Sen. Bob Casey, D-PA
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-NV
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH
Sen. Michael Bennett, D-CO
Rep. Ed Markey, D-MA
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-WA
Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Nanette Bárragan, D-CA
Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus Ted Lieu, D-CA
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu, D-CA
New Dem Chair Rep. Annie Kuster, D-NH
Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-CA
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-CA
Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA
Rep. Andy Kim, D-NJ/ Candidate for U.S. Senate
Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI
Rep. Ami Bera, D-CA
Rep. Hillary Schoelten, D-MI
Rep. Haley Stevens, D-MI
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-DE
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX
Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-FL
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-CT/ Ranking Democrat on House Appropriations Committee
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-CA
Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-NY
Rep. Eric Swalwell D-CA
Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-NJ
Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-MI
Rep. Don Beyer, D-VA
Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-FL
Rep. Brad Schneider, D-IL
Rep. Sean Casten, D-IL
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-OR
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-MA
Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO
Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-IL
Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY
Rep. Greg Casar, D-TX
Rep. Summer Lee, D-PA
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-CA
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
Maine Gov. Janet Mills
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore
Former President Barack Obama
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.Y.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas
