New rules in Pa. mean longer happy hours and cocktails to go

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New liquor laws in Pennsylvania allow bars and restaurants to extend happy hours and it will soon allow ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold in more places.

The state passed the new rules over the summer and Governor Josh Shapiro signed the bill into law on July 15.

Effective Friday, September 13, bars and restaurants can extend the amount of time they offer discounted drinks for happy hour. It went up from 14 hours a week to 24. Two discounted food and beverage combos are now allowed daily.

"It's good because people are looking for a reasonable deal in this economy," said Joe Abruzzo, who owns Bayou Bar and Grill in Manayunk. He extended happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. to 4 to 7 p.m.

A block from there, Winnie's also extended happy hour.

"By allowing for those extra hours, and extra hours the whole week, it gives us the opportunity to give our guests a great value to come in and enjoy themselves," said Sean Mcgranaghan, of Winnie's.

Another change starts Monday, September 16, across the state.

Popular ready-to-drink cocktails, like Surfside and Stateside Vodka Soda, will be allowed to be sold in more places. Grocery stores, gas stations and even hotels that obtain a license will be allowed to sell the drinks.

"It is a huge seller," said Ben Fileccia, of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Bar Association. "I mean, if you look at Surfside, if you look at Rossenberger's Iced Tea and Vodka, these are just flying off the shelf. So it's a really great opportunity."