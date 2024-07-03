Pennsylvania passes bill allowing bars, taverns to expand happy hour, keep outdoor dining

Until now, a lack of a discount would send some patrons to non-alcoholic venues.

HARRISBUG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's bar and tavern owners are getting a shot in the arm following the pandemic.

State lawmakers are allowing them to expand happy hours and permanently keep outdoor seating.

The amended liquor code will allow establishments to increase the happy hours total from 14 hours to 24 per week.

Other changes will allow for discounted combo meals with adult beverages.

Lehigh Valley Democratic Senator Lisa Boscola applauded the decision to keep outdoor dining, saying it helps cash-strapped bars and taverns with their bottom line.

