New Women's Wellness Center offering holistic approach to healing the body

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In the midst of the hustle and bustle of Philadelphia sits a serene sanctuary for women.

All the noise from outside is silenced the moment you walk through the door.

"I wanted this place to feel like a safe space for women -- to feel seen and heard and supported in a different way," said Ashley Furlong.

Furlong is the owner of Whole Health Studio, an integrative wellness space for women.

It is opening soon at 11th and Pine streets in the city's Washington Square section.

"Unfortunately, the seeds were planted through tragedy for this dream because I lost my mom to heart disease and my sister to breast cancer," said Furlong.

Grief turned into a passion for discovering preventative solutions for women. Now, Furlong is an integrative health practitioner and board-certified health coach, who says our healthcare system doesn't nurture a woman's physical and mental health.

"We're not getting enough support, and our symptoms are minimized and sometimes you hear it's just your hormones," said Furlong. "Your hormones synthesize neurotransmitters; your hormones are related to your gut health, your hormones are involved in how your brain and how your body communicate."

Whole Health Studio offers restorative workshops, yoga and access to supplements that address everything from digestion to brain fog.

"Magnesium glycinate is really great for stress resilience for nervous system support," pointed out Furlong.

Whether you're looking to manage stress, navigate postpartum or menopause or need a nervous system reset, this studio takes a holistic approach.

Furlong also works with other health professionals who can conduct blood tests so clients can get to the bottom of what's really happening in your body. She also says they are also partnering with City Hydration to offer IV infusions.

Whole Health Studio opens on June 3 but they are accepting appointments now.