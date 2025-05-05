Woman convicted of using microwave ovens to smuggle guns she bought in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has been convicted of smuggling guns overseas using kitchen appliances.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Gun Violence Task Force on Monday announced the conviction of Elizabeth Tejada of New York.

The investigation began in the fall of 2023, when Tejeda, who lived in Manhattan, purchased numerous guns in Philadelphia.

Authorities say text messages show communication with co-conspirators, who told her which guns to purchase.

She would then use microwaves to ship the guns overseas.

Tejeda's sentencing is set for July.