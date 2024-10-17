Newly-opened 'Gazzo's' cheesesteak shop champions charitable causes

The brothers-in-law who run Gazzo's Steaks cooked up a creative fundraiser to support the Transplant Alliance Foundation in Pottstown, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The brothers-in-law who run Gazzo's Steaks, Joe Lewis and Mike Lamson, had their humble beginnings in a food truck.

And as their business has grown, so, too, has their charitable efforts.

Their most recent and ongoing campaign involves the sale of special garden gnome magnets.

Lewis and Lamson were recently approached by a local artist, Nick Bertsch, who specializes in drawing custom garden gnomes. His Gazzo's-themed gnome became the perfect recipe for a fundraiser.

Gazzo's started a social media campaign asking for suggestions for charities to support in the Pottstown area. After narrowing down the list and conducting a poll, the winner was the Transplant Alliance Foundation.

From now until the end of the year, all sales of Gazzo's-themed gnome magnets will support the Transplant Alliance Foundation. So far, they have already sold 400 magnets at $5 a piece, raising $2,000.

To learn more about Gazzo's Steaks or the Transplant Alliance Foundation, visit their websites.

