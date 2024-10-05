Volunteers restore dignity to 163-year-old cemetery in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With history dating back to the 1800s, Edgewood Historic Cemetery in Pottstown has found a new team of advocates to keep it alive.

The board of volunteers works year-round to raise funds, typically requiring $25,000 annually to maintain the landscape of the cemetery.

In addition, they host two annual cleanup events like the one that took place today.

The cemetery's restoration and maintenance is supported by community organizations such as The Hill School and Hobart's Run.

