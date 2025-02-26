Newly released bodycam video shows response to massive SPS fire in Glenside, Pa.

GLENSIDE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Newly released bodycam footage from first responders shows officers and firefighters arriving at the scene of the fire at SPS Technologies in Glenside.

The massive fire broke out last Monday night, as fierce flames churned through the facility where materials for the aviation industry are produced.

The 911 calls went out around 9:30 p.m. but when crews arrived, flames were already through the roof.

Sixty employees were able to evacuate the facility, but at the time, arriving crews were not sure if anyone was still inside.

Because of the dangerous conditions, crews ultimately opted to fight the fire from outside the building, working to keep the flames away from nearby homes.

"We're going to start evacuating some of these houses here on Stuart. There's embers blowing this way," you could hear first responders say on the bodycam video.

This fire would be contained but not officially extinguished until days later on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters spoke about the conditions they faced.

"It was one of the biggest fires I've ever seen," said Chief Keith Maslin, with the Weldon Fire Company.

"There was very violent smoke. You could hear explosions going off," Michael Jones Jr., the Assistant Chief at Abington Fire Company, recalled.

"In my eyes, it's a miracle that no one was hurt or injured," Billy Ernst, an assistant engineer with Weldon Fire Company.

Around 65 fire companies, mostly volunteers, responded to the blaze.

While EPA officials say there is no threat, air quality and water testing continue near the site.

