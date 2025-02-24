The fire on Highland Avenue was finally fully extinguished Saturday afternoon.

Lawsuit filed following massive fire at SPS Technologies in Montgomery County

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been one week since the massive fire at SPS Technologies in Glenside, Montgomery County.

Now, a class action lawsuit has been filed.

The attorneys involved claim the facility was not properly maintained, and that hundreds of people were impacted by the huge blaze and resulting fallout, which led to evacuations from schools and business closures, as well as environmental concerns.

The law firms argue people also suffered emotional distress.

The fire on Highland Avenue was finally fully extinguished Saturday afternoon.

The EPA has reported it found no harmful contaminants in the air or drinking water.

SPS manufactures precision fasteners like nuts and bolts for the aerospace industry.

Action News has reached out to the company for comment on the lawsuit, but so far, we have not heard back.