First night of Hanukkah celebrations in Cherry Hill

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Wednesday marked the first night of Hanukkah.

Inside Chabad of Cherry Hill, the first candle of the menorah was lit. The program director says the lighting is significant to current events.

"When it feels like we're down, people are trying to spread divisiveness we come together to spread the light in a message as relevant as ever," said Rabbi Laizer Mangel, the program director Chabad.

As the first candle glowed, the celebration kicked off.

"Celebrating a miracle which happened 2,000 years ago. But we see it's as relevant as ever 2,000 years later with a crowd of 250 plus men women and children celebrating together," said Mangel.

Families gathered together, enjoying each other's company.

"It's so much fun and it's nice to get together with friends and we always have a great time at Chabad," said Susan Nathan, of Cherry Hill.

Families took photos to remember the night. Little ones danced with a dreidel and traditional food was also served.

"The doughnut... I have a big sweet tooth. I love the donuts," said Ilana Nathan, of Cherry Hill, NJ.

Attendees say this year is particularly memorable.

"In this year, since it's been so difficult for us with what's going on in the Middle East, it gives us a boost. We will prevail in what's going on in Israel and it gives us an opportunity to be with family and friends," said Debbie Elisha, of Cherry Hill.

The festivities will continue for the next eight days throughout South Jersey.

For more information visit: TheChabadCenter.org/Chanukah