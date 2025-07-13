Man arrested in connection with triple shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured three people.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday, July 9, on the 2600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Three victims were transported to Temple University in stable condition.

A 37-year-old female sustained gunshot wounds to her left knee and ankle.

A 35-year-old male suffered a graze wound to the hip.

A 29-year-old male was shot in his left foot.

39-year-old Nikeil Jennings was taken into custody on Friday, July 11, after an investigation identified him as the alleged shooter.

He faces charges of Aggravated Assault, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, and related offenses.

Police continue to investigate.