Everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2: Release info and more

Exciting details emerged today around the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, giving gaming fans a glimpse of what to expect from the next evolution of Nintendo's iconic console.

"Nintendo is building on the massive success of the original Switch while adding just enough improvements to justify the upgrade," said Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and writer of a games industry-focused newsletter called the SuperJoost Playlist.

According to Van Dreunen, this truly showcases Nintendo's deep understanding of its audience. "Nintendo is making a carefully calculated bet with the Switch 2 that will likely pay off. While some might have hoped for a more revolutionary device, Nintendo's evolutionary approach shows deep market understanding."

Van Dreunen predicted sales potential of up to 18 million units in its first year. He also noted that the success of the Switch 2 will likely hinge on strategic pricing and its alignment with major cultural moments, such as the release of the new Mario movie in 2026.

"The console's focus on accessible and social gaming rather than competing with Microsoft and Sony on raw technical specs underscores Nintendo's commitment to creating shared experiences for all ages."

Below is everything we know around the release right now.

Release date

The Nintendo Switch 2 is scheduled for release in 2025. According to a press release, on April 2, during a Nintendo Direct event, more specific launch dates are expected to be disclosed.

Pricing

While Nintendo has not officially announced the pricing for the Switch 2, industry experts speculate that it may be priced similarly to its predecessor.

Screen size

In the "Nintendo Switch 2 First-look trailer", the Switch 2 is confirmed to feature a larger display compared to the original model. Reports indicate an 8-inch screen with a more expansive and vibrant displays should be expected.

Pre-order information

Nintendo has not yet opened preorders for the Switch 2. It is anticipated that preorder details will be announced during the Nintendo Direct event, providing consumers with information on how to secure the console ahead of its release.

Compatibility

In addition to these details above, the Switch 2 will maintain a hybrid design, offering both handheld and docked gameplay modes. It will also feature backward compatibility with existing Switch games, ensuring a seamless transition for current Switch owners. No official launch games have been confirmed yet but there did appear to be tease of a new "Mario Kart" game in the works.

As the April 2 reveal approaches, more information regarding the Switch 2's specifications, pricing, and availability is expected to be released.

