At least 20 neglected dogs found abandoned in 3 different NJ towns

Anthony Johnson reports from New Jersey with more on the abandoned dogs.

SOMERSET COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- More than 20 dogs were rounded up over the weekend after they were found running loose across three different towns in New Jersey.

All of the dogs were in need of care and showed signs of severe neglect after being found in Branchburg, Bound Brook and Franklin.

Animal control officials still don't know who released the dogs, but as the investigation continues, shelter workers hope the public will step up and donate to help pay for the animals' care.

The dogs were dumped and left to make it on their own, with matted hair and some were covered in ticks.

Late Friday night, reports came in about an abandoned dog -- but that was just the beginning.

About seven hours later, a group of eight dogs were found in White Oak Park. Two more were discovered in the afternoon and at night, bringing the total to 11 dogs left outside and in poor condition.

All of the dogs will have to be groomed and eventually put up for adoption.

But the large number of dogs is putting a strain on the animal shelters because the veterinary bill for each could run over $1,000.

Seven more dogs were found in the same condition in Bound Brook. Another three were rescued by Franklin Township Animal Control within the same timeframe.

The Somerset Regional Animal Shelter is asking for monetary donations if you would like to help.

Animal control officers ask anyone who has any information on where the dogs came from to please call the shelter at 908-725-0308.

