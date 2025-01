NJ artist carves out the perfect snow day by creating a beautiful sculpture

This Cape May County man has taken the snow day to a whole other level by creating a beautiful snow sculpture.

VILLAS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On a day where most people would take the opportunity to enjoy the snowfall indoors, this Cape May County man has carved himself a spot in the middle of all of it.

Brendan Schaffer is an artist who's canvas is the environment around him.

Today, he spent hours on creating a colorful snow sculpture.

It's a craft he has been honing since he was a child.

Also, check out Schaffer Art Studios on Facebook.