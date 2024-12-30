NJ Transit accepting refund requests on some unused tickets | What you need to know

If you have any unused New Jersey Transit tickets, you may be able to get a refund.

The transit agency says it is accepting refund requests for all one-way bus, rail, and light rail tickets purchased before June 1, 2024.

The refund policy will also apply to rail 10-Trip tickets, which is equivalent to 10 one-way rail tickets purchased in a single transaction, according to the transit website.

Customers have until December 31, 2024, to apply.

How to apply:

Customers with unused paper tickets bought before June 1 can bring them to any NJ Transit ticket office or window.

You will need to provide contact information and should have your receipts, butreceiptss are not required. If you do not have youreceiptsts, the agency says processing the refund could take longer.

If you bought your tickets on the NJ Transit app, no action is required. All tickets purchased on the NJ Transit app before June 1 and that remained unused as of August 1, 2024, should automatically convert into a credit in the amount of the unused one-way ticket. It will appear in the customer's electronic wallet in the app. The 'Recent Activity' tab shows your account balance, deposit amounts, ticket purchases, and refunds.

Refund requests for unused one-way tickets and rail 10-Trip tickets will not be accepted for processing before August 1, the agency says. Customers are strongly encouraged to use any remaining tickets they may have in their possession before that date.

The refund processing is expected to take roughly three to four weeks.

