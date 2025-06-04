NJSP detective charged in motorcycle crash that killed man in Burlington County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police detective has been indicted in connection with a deadly 2023 crash in Burlington County.

On June 2, 2025, a grand jury voted to file a criminal charge of fourth-degree endangering another person against Detective Mark Campagna stemming from the crash in Springfield Township that killed 24-year-old Omar Kebbabi of Astoria, New York.

Investigators say Campagna was off-duty and following Kebbabi in an unmarked vehicle along Route 206 back on June 20, 2023. Both men were allegedly driving at speeds of 100 mph with several lane changes before the fatal crash.

Campagna's lights and sirens were never activated during the incident, the New Jersey Office of Attorney General said.

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. when Kebbabi collided with an unrelated vehicle that was making a left turn at the intersection of Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road.

Kebbabi died at the scene. The driver of the unrelated vehicle did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The NJ OAG's office said Campagna's encounter with Kebbabi was caught on several surveillance videos in the area, along with the detective's mobile video recorder.

"The grand jury returned a charge that holds the defendant accountable for conduct that endangered Mr. Kebbabi, fellow officers, and every motorist on the road that day," said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin in a statement.

If convicted, Campagna faces up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.