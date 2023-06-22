  • Watch Now

Motorcyclist was being pursued by New Jersey State Police prior to fatal crash: DA

Thursday, June 22, 2023 4:56PM
SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators revealed Thursday that a motorcyclist killed earlier this week during a high-speed crash in Burlington County was being followed by New Jersey State Police.

The motorcyclist collided with a Honda SUV just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at Route 206 and Jacksonville-Jobstown Road in Springfield.

Police say the 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed and a 70-year-old woman driving the Honda was treated for minor injuries.

The Attorney General's Office says, prior to the crash, the motorcyclist was being followed by an off-duty member of the state police in an unmarked state police vehicle.

Both were traveling at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

At some point during the pursuit, a Springfield police officer was following behind the unmarked state police vehicle.

Investigators have not said how the pursuit started.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.

