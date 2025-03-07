No jet fuel present in Lower Makefield Twp. water system, Pennsylvania American Water says

Pennsylvania American Water says new testing confirms that no jet fuel is present in the water systems in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County.

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania American Water says new testing confirms that no jet fuel is present in the water systems in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County.

This comes after residents in Upper Makefield Township learned their private wells were contaminated with jet fuel because of a Sunoco pipeline leak.

That pipeline is owned by Energy Transfer and spans more than 100 miles from Philadelphia to Newark, New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is requiring Energy Transfer to provide water to affected residents as it works to fix the issue.

