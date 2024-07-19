Suspect arrested for robbing taxi drivers in New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton have arrested a man in connection with a series of armed robberies of taxi drivers.
Investigators say on three occasions Noah Brantley requested a cab.
Once it arrived at the destination, authorities say Brantley robbed the drivers of their wallets.
In one of the robberies, police say Brantley took the driver's wallet during a ride and then fled on foot. The driver tried to chase after him, but police say Brantley pulled out a gun.
No serious injuries were reported.
Brantley was apprehended on Thursday and charged with several counts of first-degree armed robbery.