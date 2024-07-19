WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Suspect arrested for robbing taxi drivers in New Jersey

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 19, 2024 9:30PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Trenton have arrested a man in connection with a series of armed robberies of taxi drivers.

Investigators say on three occasions Noah Brantley requested a cab.

Once it arrived at the destination, authorities say Brantley robbed the drivers of their wallets.

In one of the robberies, police say Brantley took the driver's wallet during a ride and then fled on foot. The driver tried to chase after him, but police say Brantley pulled out a gun.

No serious injuries were reported.

Brantley was apprehended on Thursday and charged with several counts of first-degree armed robbery.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW