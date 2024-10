Police say the man was shot multiple times, and died at the scene.

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

Man dies after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 26-year-old man has died after being shot in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of North 5th Street.

Police say the man was shot multiple times, and died at the scene.

They are now searching for three men, who they say were seen fleeing the area in a gray car.