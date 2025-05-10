North Philadelphia art market raises money for Latino cultural programming at Taller Puertorriqueño

NORTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of skilled artists gathered in North Philadelphia to support Taller Puertorriqueño.

This is a nonprofit that educates community members about Latino culture.

"We really focus on promoting and preserving Latino and specifically Puerto Rican arts and culture," said Executive Director, Erikka Goslin.

Their "El Mercado" market raised funds for their upcoming services.

"We want to continue to be a community based organization focused on the neighborhood here. I think this is a really unique place where people can connect to themselves and to something that they're looking for," said Goslin.

