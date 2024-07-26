Teen critically injured after being shot inside North Philadelphia recording studio

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot inside a North Philadelphia recording studio.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say a 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head while on the third floor of a recording studio.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.