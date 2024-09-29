4 suspects sought for robbery turned barricade in North Philadelphia

One suspect was initially taken into custody, but managed to escape from a police cruiser.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An attempted robbery escalated into a barricade situation in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say four armed suspects attempted to rob a store on the 2800 block of North 5th Street Saturday night.

One suspect was initially taken into custody, but managed to escape from a police cruiser.

Three of the suspects were able to flee through a rear window on the second floor before officers could secure the scene.

Police are now looking for the four people involved.

During the robbery, police say the store owner was pistol-whipped.

His condition is currently unknown.

A gun was recovered on the scene, as well as the getaway car.

It took two hours to clear the building.