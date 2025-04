Northampton County election office runs accuracy testing on equipment ahead of primary

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Northampton County election office is making sure it is ready for next month's primary election.

The office did its central scanner logic and accuracy testing on Tuesday, making sure the equipment is ready for May 20.

The county had several issues during the elections in 2023 and 2024.

These public tests are meant to detect issues that could come up when residents go to the polls.