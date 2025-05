Tornado touched down in Northampton County, National Weather Service says

BANGOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, while severe weather was hitting the region.

Officials say several social media videos captured the twister near Route 191 south of Bangor on Tuesday afternoon.

The strength of the tornado and its path will be determined after a storm damage assessment by the NWS.

No injuries have been reported.