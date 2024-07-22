Now what? Political experts weigh in on what happens next in 2024 presidential race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's been a lot to unpack since President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Political experts are calling it a historic moment in an already turbulent race.

Democrats now have to decide on who will be the replacement on the ticket.

"There's no reason the Democratic party has to choose Vice President Harris just because Biden said they should. He doesn't exert that control over the party, it'll be up to the delegates," explained Dr. Michael Hagen, an associate professor of political science at Temple University.

Of course, all eyes will be on Harris, who Biden has endorsed since dropping out.

As the DNC approaches, campaigning and political outreach to supporters and delegates will be crucial.

Experts said Biden's endorsement helps tremendously.

"I think that's really important for her in a number of ways to earn the nomination, that it's not seen just turned over to her. They voted for President Joe Biden this spring, now it's her. That's going to take a lot of work," explained Christopher Borick, professor of political science at Muhlenberg College.

As far as the Trump campaign, they'll have to make adjustments in their efforts leading up to the election.

"They've been a team, so you'll see Trump attack some of the same elements -- border, inflation," said Borick.

And assuming the already scheduled debate happens, all eyes will be on a match between former President Donald Trump and the Democratic nominee.

"Given what happened in the June debate and its impact on the race you can imagine a match-up between Trump and the Democratic nominee drawing all kinds of attention," said Borick.

We know Pennsylvania is a battleground state, so as details emerge on how the rest of this campaign will unfold, we can expect to see both Trump and the Democratic nominee here leading up to Election Day.